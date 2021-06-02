In a rematch of their NCAA Sweet 16 game last March, Villanova will take on defending national champion Baylor in the third annual Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 12 in Waco, Texas.

The Wildcats, winners of the 2016 and 2018 national championships, held a 30-23 halftime lead over the Bears on March 27 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis but were outscored by 21-10 in the game’s final seven minutes and lost, 62-51. Jermaine Samuels scored 16 points and Justin Moore 13 to lead the Cats.

The Bears went on to defeat Arkansas, Houston, and Gonzaga to win the first national championship in their program’s history.