Villanova men’s basketball season opener with BYU is part of Hall of Fame Series doubleheader

In December, Villanova revealed it would open its 2025-26 season against Brigham Young, the first real test for Kevin Willard as the program’s new head coach. On Tuesday, the game was announced as part of a doubleheader, featuring Arizona and reigning national champions, Florida, on Nov. 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The quartet represents the matchups for the 2025 Hall of Fame Series, put on by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and event production firm, Position Sports.

“We’re looking forward to opening our 2025-26 season at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas,” Willard said in a statement. “BYU is an outstanding opponent with its own great basketball tradition. We’re honored to represent Villanova and the entire ‘Nova Nation in the Hall of Fame Series.”

Villanova, looking for a fresh start following a 21-15 record this past season that ended with a semifinal loss to Central Florida in the upstart College Basketball Crown tournament, is 2-1 all-time against the Cougars. BYU has the No. 1 recruit in the nation, A.J. Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward.

The last time these two teams played was in 1984, when the Wildcats routed the Cougars, 91-61, at the Kiwanis Classic in Atlanta.

“One of our main focuses heading into the 2025-26 season was playing a tougher nonconference schedule, and the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas helps us achieve that,” BYU coach Kevin Young said. “We are excited to open the season against Villanova at T-Mobile Arena in November.”

Times for these matchups are still to be determined, but TNT Sports will showcase both games.

