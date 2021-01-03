The Villanova men’s basketball program announced that it had resumed team activities Sunday with a practice at Finneran Pavilion and that coach Jay Wright continues to recover from COVID-19 away from the team.
A team statement said that Wright, whose positive test for the virus was disclosed on Dec. 27, “remains on target” to rejoin the team for Tuesday night’s game at DePaul. Villanova said he has participated virtually in team and staff meetings throughout the week.
Wright is scheduled to be on a Zoom meeting with the media on Monday.
The coach’s illness and the positive virus test of an unidentified Tier 1 men’s basketball staff member resulted in all team activities being paused, including the postponement of Saturday’s game at Xavier. The Big East has rescheduled that contest for Jan. 13.