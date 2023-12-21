Villanova just captured a significant overtime road win against No. 12 Creighton. Here’s how.

Villanova’s 68-66 overtime win over No. 12 Creighton in its Big East opener was reminiscent of two recent Villanova matchups. Kyle Neptune would probably like both comparisons.

In the Elite Eight against Houston in 2022, Villanova (8-4, 1-0 Big East) faced an offensive juggernaut in a hostile environment and won through a glacial pace, elite three-point defense, and free throws. The Wildcats had a similar strategy in Omaha, slowing the Bluejays (9-3, 0-1) both in transition and at the three-point line.

The second came months ago in February, when the Wildcats last faced Creighton. In that game, redshirt senior forward Eric Dixon torched Creighton 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner for six threes and 31 points. Dixon was held to four threes Wednesday night, yet did one better — he had 32, not 31.

The resultof fusing the two? A huge road win to start Big East play, a possible message to the rest of the league, and a win that could be a difference-maker in March.

Pace, pace, pace

Postgame, Neptune denied focusing on pace.

“Nah, we wanted to run with them,” he said, without any trace of a smile. Still, the tape showed differently: Neptune knows Villanova’s tempo is its great equalizer.

Except for the 2017-18 national championship team, recent history shows Villanova has played at one of the slowest tempos in the country. When the Wildcats are at their best, as they were against Houston in San Antonio, they grind opponents down and make enough threes to win. The combination is punishing against lesser opponents and upset fuel against the best.

Creighton generally likes to play fast, as do many of the top teams in the Big East. Villanova was determined to limit fastbreak points and threes. The Bluejays were held to 24 points in the first 15 minutes.

In a win over Iowa earlier this year, the Bluejays scored 19 points in transition. Against Villanova, Creighton scored two. The Wildcats were consistently back on defense, slowing the game down and limiting Creighton’s opportunities on the fastbreak. Even on offense, the Wildcats preferred to wait — the Bluejays had two transition points, yet Villanova had none.

Pace was the most obvious strategy, but Villanova’s defensive scheme worked overall. Creighton committed 16 turnovers and shot 21% from three. Creighton’s leading scorer Baylor Scheierman scored 16, but went 0-7 from three, his first game without a three since Feb. 5, 2022. The Wildcats had several stops with the game on the line, forcing two misses in the final seconds of the second half and two more up two in overtime.

Villanova’s pace is no secret, even if Neptune wouldn’t admit it. The Wildcats will use a similar formula through the rest of the season, especially in matchups with Big East heavyweights Marquette and UConn.

Battling a giant

Still, the pace would have meant little if not for timely scoring. The Wildcats trailed by 10 at halftime, even after the strong defensive effort.

Most would fear Kalkbrenner, the two-time reigning Big East defensive player of the year and a 7-foot-1 shot-blocker. Dixon seems to relish the challenge.

In matchups against Creighton, Villanova uses Dixon’s three-point shooting ability to draw Kalkbrenner away from the basket. Dixon finished with 32 points Wednesday, two off his career-high. Dixon shot 40% (4-10) from three on Wednesday.

None was bigger than his final attempt, a go-ahead corner three over Kalkbrenner with 28 seconds left in overtime. The basket proved to be the winner after Scheierman’s long buzzer-beater fell short.

» READ MORE: Villanova’s Eric Dixon is becoming the best version of himself

A strategic shift

Even with Dixon’s success, it took a while to find any other source of offense. Dixon scored 15 of Villanova’s 24 first-half points, while the second-leading scorer, Tyler Burton, had just three. When the Wildcats trailed by 14 early in the second half, it looked like Justin Moore — out for a second consecutive game with a right knee sprain — might have made the difference.

Then, Villanova found more options, with Burton, Hakim Hart, Jordan Longino, and Mark Armstrong contributing. Hart was the only other Wildcat to reach double figures, finishing with 10 (5-10 FG), but Dixon was no longer the only offensive option.

The key was attacking the rim. Kalkbrenner is four inches taller than anyone on Villanova, yet the Wildcats outscored Creighton in the paint, 38-28. Villanova’s guards backed down Creighton and made layups, and when the Bluejays switched their defense, the Wildcats made open threes.

Shooting has been a struggle for much of the year, but the Wildcats shot 55.6% from the field in the second half and 41% overall. Time will tell if an increased emphasis on attacking was more than an in-game adjustment, but it could be the spark Villanova’s offense needed.

Going forward

The Big East is expected to be extremely competitive this season, but the first set of games was more chaotic than anyone could have imagined. All three ranked teams (No. 5 UConn, No. 6 Marquette, No. 12 Creighton) lost their openers, though UConn and Marquette lost on the road.

Villanova’s win in Omaha means a little more. The CHI Health Center is known as one of the toughest road environments in the Big East, and winning there will be significant to the NCAA selection committee in March, regardless of whether Villanova is in seeding conversations or on the bubble.

It was the perfect start to Big East play, but it could mean much more than just one win.