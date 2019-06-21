The good news for Villanova’s Eric Paschall after a long wait Thursday night was being selected by the Golden State Warriors as the 41st pick in the NBA Draft.
Perhaps an even better occurrence came shortly after that when he looked at his phone and saw a text from Draymond Green, one of the leaders of the Warriors and, like Paschall, a versatile power forward and tough, physical defensive player.
“Draymond was the first guy to text me,” Paschall said in a telephone interview from his home in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. “He said, ‘Welcome to Golden State and welcome to the team.’
“It’s great being able to play with a vet like that. I know he probably has heard the comparisons as well, that I play like him. So for him to be the first one to reach out to me is great.”
Paschall would appear to be a good fit for the Warriors, a team that he worked out for twice. They finished second in the NBA last season in three-point shooting at 38.5 percent, and was third in three-pointers made, averaging 13.3.
Paschall sank 70 three-point baskets for the Wildcats last season and shot 34.8 percent from deep. He led the Cats in rebounding, averaging 6.1, and was second in scoring at 16.5 points per game.
Like Green, Paschall has been part of a winning team thus far in his career, helping Villanova to a national championship and three Big East tournament titles. His 6-foot-6, 254-pound frame is similar to that of Green, who is 6-7 and 230.
“I believe we have a similar body type,” he said. “The way he acts on the court is great. He always has that fight. So him reaching out to me, being the first one to reach out to me, and just being able to say ‘What’s up, welcome to the team’ is a great feeling.”
Paschall said he also spoke with head coach Steve Kerr after he was drafted. The Warriors were stopped in their attempt to win a third consecutive NBA championship by Toronto and lost two of their key players, Kevin Durant (torn Achilles) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL), to long-term injuries during the series.
“This is a big opportunity,” Paschall said. “I talked to coach Kerr and he said that. I told him, ‘Whatever you want me to do on that court, I will.’ That was a great feeling knowing that he reached out to me right away.”
Paschall is the sixth Wildcat in the last three years to be selected in the draft. Josh Hart went in the first round in 2017 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee) and Omari Spellman (Atlanta) were first-round picks last year while Jalen Brunson (Dallas) went early in the second round.
And even though some mock drafts listed Paschall as a first-round pick, he didn’t seem all that disappointed with how the draft turned out.
“Sure you always want to be selected in the first round but I feel like I went to the right organization, the right place,” he said. “I feel like Golden State is a great opportunity for me. I feel like they would appreciate me, especially learning under Draymond.”