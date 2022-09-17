WEST POINT, New York — Going into his team’s matchup with Army in West Point, Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante stressed that you couldn’t be fully prepared for the Black Knights’ triple option offense until you play against it.

On Saturday, Villanova got the full experience.

Army unveiled a triple option clinic, running for 472 yards against their FCS opponents for an easy, 49-10 victory. The Black Knights attempted just one pass in the game, which was broken up.

“What I tell the guys all the time, whether we came out on top or come out with this result, it’s never as good or never as bad,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said. “So there’s gonna be some things that will be things we can build off of, some positives. And then there’s obviously gonna be a decent amount of [things we need to correct].”

What we saw

Against Penn State in 2021, Villanova knew whether each play was a pass or a run because linebacker Forrest Rhyne identified a tell in the Nittany Lions offensive line.

In its next test against FBS opposition, Villanova had a similar advantage: Army’s entire gameplan was planned around its run game. The Black Knights had 56 offensive plays in the game, 55 were carries.

In the first quarter, the Black Knights ripped off runs of 23, 23 and 18 yards near the sidelines, and when Villanova thought Army was running outside again, Army running back Jakobi Buchanan ran for 55 yards right up the middle.

Army ran for 266 yards in the first half, carrying the ball at will and further began to pull away in the second quarter, extending the lead to 21-7 at halftime. The Black Knights ran for an additional 206 yards in the second half, cruising to victory.

Breakthrough play

Army running back Tyson Riley showed it would be a continuation of the first with a 70-yard rushing touchdown on just the third play following halftime. The run was part of a career day for Riley, as the junior back set highs in carries, game yardage, and longest rush.

Army running back Tyrell Robinson added to the onslaught early in the fourth quarter with a 73-yard punt return to extend Army’s lead to 42-10. The punt return touchdown was Army’s first since 2017.

Standout Performance

While Riley, Robinson and Buchanan did well to drive the Black Knights down the field, quarterback Tyhier Tyler was usually the one doing the scoring. Tyler finished with 12 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyler starred for Army, while his Villanova counterpart in Connor Watkins struggled with the step up to FBS opposition. Watkins did end his day with 60 yards rushing but was just 12-of-21 for 74 yards and a touchdown through the air – and he was picked off twice.

“Sometimes he throws it into windows that might not be as big as it looks,” Ferrante said. “He’s just gotta bounce back from this… [I’m] excited about [Watkins] and I’m sure he’ll learn from this as well.”

Up Next

Next weekend, Villanova returns home for its first CAA matchup of the season, taking on conference newcomer Monmouth next Saturday, (3:30 p.m., FloSports).