No. 14 Villanova wins ‘Battle of the Blue’ over Delaware, awaits possible playoffs

The 58th all-time “Battle of the Blue” lived up to its name Saturday, as Villanova and Delaware fought through a back-and-forth clash before the host Wildcats emerged with a 38-28 victory.

With Delaware (9-2, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Conference) becoming an FBS program next season, this essentially was the last true rivalry matchup. Villanova (9-3, 6-2) can lay claim to winning 17 of the last 19 against the Blue Hens, but more important ensured a strong chance to compete in the FCS playoffs.

“I wish we could play with the same emotion coming out of the locker room every week, but this one just hits different,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “If we could bottle it up and uncork it in the other 10 weeks of the season, that would be awesome, but it seems to be germane to this contest.”

Linebacker Brendan Bell scored on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats, with a 38-yard pick-six in the first quarter and a 6-yard run to set the final score in the fourth. Connor Watkins passed for 203 yards and rushed for 79 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.

Playoffs still a possibility

With defending its CAA title out of the picture, the third-place Wildcats have pushed to be in a good position to enter the playoffs as an at-large.

Villanova’s postseason fate will be confirmed tomorrow during the FCS Playoff Bracket Selection Show (ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.).

Villanova fire off a 21-0 start

The Wildcats rattled the Blue Hens in the first quarter, starting off with running back David Avit, who rushed for 28 yards on the opening drive, including a 1-yard touchdown. Bell’s pick-six came on Delaware’s ensuing possession.

Early in the second quarter, Villanova would score once more on a 36-yard catch by wide receiver Kenyon Miles.

The fast start might have been a little too much too soon for Delaware coach Ryan Carty, who picked up an unsportsmanlike penalty in the second quarter.

Injury-ridden defense perseveres

Delaware responded to Villanova’s three opening touchdowns with three of its own in the second quarter. The Blue Hens had two rushing scores and a 65-yard touchdown reception that tied the game, 21-21.

Multiple Villanova injuries interrupted play. The Wildcats were already missing graduate defensive back Jalen Goodman due to a targeting foul in the first quarter.

“Specifically that Jalen targeting was tough,” Bell said. “I’ve been with him for four years, so every single one of the defensemen was like, ‘I’m playing these four quarters for you.’ We didn’t really agree with the call, but it is what it is and we were going to play our hearts out anyway.”

Linebacker Richie Kimmel and defensive back Ethan Potter both were sidelined with injuries in the second quarter, but came back on the field in the second half.

But injuries continued to plague the Wildcats. Defensive back Isas Waxter went down with an injury during a kickoff return in the third quarter and did not return. Late in the fourth quarter, Villanova lost linebacker Shane Hartzell, who was leading the defense with 10 tackles.

Villanova now waits to learn if more football is in store this season propped by a signature win.

“A lot of older guys spoke this week and talked about what this game meant to them and what this game means to the program,” Watkins said. “We had a ton of alumni in the locker room after the game. It’s a tradition here.”

Former Inquirer reporter Mike Kern contributed to this report.