No. 17 Villanova looks to lean on its run game in matchup with Elon: ‘It all starts up front’

No. 17 Villanova face a crucial midseason test with a road matchup at Elon on Saturday (1 p.m., FloSports).

The Wildcats enter their next Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) matchup with a confidence boost after last weekend’s 37-7 rout of New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Villanova (3-2, 2-1 CAA) will look to cut off Elon’s undefeated start in conference play. The Phoenix (4-2, 2-0 CAA) are ranked second in the CAA. A win would be a prime opportunity for the Wildcats to rise in conference standings.

Prioritizing the ground attack

Villanova’s depth in the backfield has made its offense formidable in the CAA. At the forefront is sophomore running back David Avit, who leads the Wildcats in rushing yards, averaging 94.4 per game.

Through five games, the Wildcats’ 13 rushing touchdowns rank second in the conference. An experienced offensive line made up of mostly upperclassmen has also been indispensable in maximizing Villanova’s running back talent.

“The O-line is the returning line from a year ago, so the more they play together, the better they are going to get each year,” said head coach Mark Ferrante during this week’s CAA coaches meeting. “The unselfishness of [the running back] room is what makes that room go. … No matter who you talk to, they will say that it all starts up front.”

» READ MORE: Led by rushing attack, Villanova steamrolls New Hampshire, 37-7

Villanova had its most productive offensive performance against New Hampshire, finishing with five rushing touchdowns and 238 rushing yards. Sophomore running back Ja’briel Mace accounted for three, scoring on two of his three carries.

The Wildcats have leaned less on passing, but graduate wide receiver Luke Colella has turned into a key target. He recorded a career-high 139 receiving yards on nine catches last Saturday.

Elon’s defense has allowed 127.5 rushing yards per game. Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide could use Saturday’s matchup to develop Villanova’s two-way offense.

Defense making improvements

Some of the brightest spots for Villanova last weekend were on the defensive side. The Wildcats shut out New Hampshire through three quarters and limited it to 207 yards of total offense.

Villanova has allowed an average of 403 yards of total offense. The Wildcats have been less vulnerable since starting conference play, with young players gaining more experience.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Anthony Hawkins’ interception during New Hampshire’s opening drive was a sign of that progress. It led to a Villanova touchdown by Avit on the next play.

“We played complementary football,” Ferrante said. “All three phases fed off the other for the first time this season, starting with the opening interception. It was a great spark.”

Senior linebacker Shane Hartzell leads the defense with 34 total tackles. Junior linebacker Turner Inge got off to a hot start against New Hampshire, leading the Wildcats with five solo tackles.

Containing Elon’s offense

With redshirt freshman quarterback Landen Clark at the helm, Elon poses one of the strongest offenses in the CAA.

The Phoenix rank second in the conference for rushing, averaging 201.3 yards. Junior running back Jimmyll Williams leads the team on the ground. He also caught a 47-yard pass in Elon’s previous win over Towson.

» READ MORE: With an experienced Villanova point guard injured, freshman Acaden Lewis might get the keys right away

Clark is averaging 204.3 passing yards with a 52.41% completion rate. He’s thrown five interceptions. Villanova will need to limit Clark’s dual-threat ability, as he has scored five rushing touchdowns.