The second round of the FCS playoffs begin Friday and for the first time in five years, the Villanova Wildcats have reached that stage of the tournament.

No. 5 seed Villanova will host Holy Cross Friday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) in the Wildcats’ first playoff game of the year, after Villanova earned a first-round bye. Following an impressive 9-2 regular season that ended with the school’s first CAA Championship title since 2012, Villanova will be looking to show it can compete on the national stage.

On paper, the Wildcats and the Crusaders are a pretty even match. Villanova averages 31.7 points per game and 15.1 points against, while Holy Cross averages 33.6 points for and 18.3 against. The Crusaders also hold a comparable 10-2 record, albeit against an easier schedule than that of Villanova. (One of the Wildcats’ losses came to FBS power Penn State, who were ranked No. 6 at the time.)

» READ MORE: Mike Jensen: Does the Big Five have a Villanova problem?

To advance to the second round of the playoffs, Holy Cross needed a touchdown with just 14 seconds left to defeat Sacred Heart 13-10. Meanwhile, the Wildcats had the week off, and the rest may prove to be their biggest advantage, especially given they were previously coming off seven straight game weekends. As head coach Mark Ferrante pointed out, since the bye was during Thanksgiving, this allowed most players to go home.

“I hope it will help because, you know, it’s a long season,” Ferrante said. “It wasn’t like they were here going to class and just not having a game — they were home. I think that will help from a mental perspective.”

Senior offensive lineman Michael Corbi, who was injured and sat out of the Delaware game, welcomed this opportunity to let his body heal and get ready for the playoffs.

“I think our advantage really comes in the form of just bodily rest,” Corbi said.

The biggest threat presented by Holy Cross comes in the form of one guy: quarterback Matt Sluka. Sluka is capable of beating you throwing the ball but is most dangerous with his legs. The sophomore leads the Crusaders in rushing yards (762) and touchdowns (13), ranking fifth nationally among quarterbacks in rushing yards. On passing downs, Holy Cross frequently rotates in Marco Siderman at quarterback. As a tandem, Sulka and Siderman have combined for 2,373 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

» READ MORE: Villanova wide receiver Jaaron Hayek no stranger to the endzone

“We always say we want to try to stop the run first and that is their strength,” Ferrante said. “So that’s something we have to be concerned with, stopping their quarterback’s running attack and be able to defend the pass as well. But the goal is to always stop the run first and make the team one dimensional.”

Villanova’s Daniel Smith will also need to have a good day. The graduate student, who has been up and down at points this season, has accounted for almost 2,400 total yards and 29 touchdowns but has yet to win a playoff game. If Smith can connect with his No. 1 red zone target Jaaron Hayek, as he has in each of the Wildcats’ last four games, then Villanova should be in a good position to change that here. Hayek, who has eight touchdown catches this season, and Rayjoun Pringle, who leads the team in receiving yards with 688, form a 1-2 punch that could pose matchup problems for Holy Cross’ defense.

Historically, Villanova holds the upper hand, going 12-6 all-time in games against the Crusaders. However, the two teams have not met since 2009 in a first-round playoff game that Villanova won 38-28. Twelve years later, Holy Cross will be coming into the game looking for some vengeance and to spring an upset.

For Villanova, who are fresh off of a conference title, the road to a bigger prize, the FCS Championship, begins now. Players like Corbi, who were on the team for the 45-44 first-round defeat to Southeastern Louisiana in 2019, remember the heartbreak of losing in the playoffs. According to Corbi, back in 2019 the team was too caught up in making the playoffs that they dropped the first game, a mistake they do not plan to make again.

“A lot of us remember how that feels,” Corbi said. “So we’re definitely going to make a deep run. We’re definitely going to contend for that title. And we’re going to do anything we can to get there.”

This week’s example of why it pays to shop around. On Wednesday, Villanova was -13 to Holy Cross for Friday’s FCS playoff game. At Caesars, those odds were -110. At Parx, the odds were -120. In other words, bettors hoping to win $25 on Villanova would have to put up $27.50 at Caesars or $30 at Parx.

Ed Barkowitz contributed to this article.

» READ MORE: Join us this weekend on Gameday Central as we preview the Eagles game against the New York Jets