Villanova promos for football semifinal include $2 concessions, a chance at basketball season tickets, and more

Villanova is playing its biggest football home game in 16 years on Saturday, and the program is pulling out all the stops to pack Villanova Stadium.

The Wildcats are hosting their first Football Championship Subdivision semifinal since 2009, the season they won their only FCS championship. The 12th-seeded Wildcats will take on unseeded Illinois State under the lights at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

With finals concluding the day before, many students are headed home for break, and the campus is emptying. That is why Villanova is offering students the ability to extend their housing until Sunday at noon in order to attend the game, rather than Saturday at noon. It is one of a long list of incentives set up by Villanova’s athletic program and the university to try and increase attendance.

All fans with a ticket, not just students, will also be treated to $2 concessions. From when the gates open until the end of the first quarter, fans will be able to purchase select beers and hot dogs for $2 each.

Students at the game will have the opportunity to be entered in various giveaways. The first 100 students to stop at the table for “The Nation,” Villanova’s official student fan group, will receive a free chicken sandwich from Federal Donuts.

The first 1,000 students will get free Villanova-themed Santa hats, and the first 4,000 will be provided free hand-warmers. If students scan in using their student QR codes, they will receive a ticket for the Villanova men’s basketball game against St. John’s at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Jan. 17.

During the fourth quarter, 50 students will win tickets for all remaining home men’s basketball games this season. One student will also earn a pair of tickets to the Big East men’s basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden in March. Lastly, one student will receive a $500 shopping spree to Villanova’s team store.

Inside, there will be a Christmas Village in the southwest corner of Villanova Stadium. There will be holiday inflatables to take pictures with, face painting, photos with mascot “Will D. Claws,” more commonly known as Will D. Cat, and ornaments to decorate. Children can participate by writing letters to Santa.

Before the game, Villanova’s president, the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, will host a 4 p.m. Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church. The Mass will fulfill the Sunday Mass obligation for the fourth Sunday of Advent, according to Villanova’s website.

Fans are encouraged to check out Villanova’s Christmas lights in the middle of campus on the Rowen Campus Green. On the Campus Green, there will be free food trucks for ticket holders.

Throughout the day leading up to kickoff, all food and drink purchases at The Refectory, Villanova’s on-campus restaurant, will be 10% off with a ticket to the game.

A win over Illinois State would earn Villanova an appearance in the FCS championship game on Jan. 5 in Nashville, where they would play the Montana-Montana State winner. It would be just the second appearance for the Wildcats football program in the championship game.

