Villanova had a nearly insurmountable task last weekend. The Wildcats had to go to James Madison and beat the No. 2 FCS team in the nation without their best offensive playmaker, Justin Covington.
Despite missing their injured junior running back, the Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a 24-17 lead. Four late turnovers, including a pick-six, led to the Dukes’ securing a 38-24 win.
“You’re not going to beat anybody if you have four turnovers to zero, most times. Every now and then that will occur, but not when you’re playing the No. 2 team in the country,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said.
Ferrante jokingly said he wished this week’s bye had come a week earlier, but it’s still happening at an opportune time.
The players are getting most of the bye week off from practice and also will be on fall break, allowing them to get a physical and mental rest.
“A lot of guys actually went home for three or four days,” Ferrante said.
The bye week also provided an unkind update on Covington’s status this season.
Covington announced on Twitter that he had suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 5 against William & Mary and is out for the season.
Without Covington, the Wildcats struggled against the Dukes’ elite run defense. Villanova running backs DeeWil Barlee and TD Ayo-Durojaiye combined for 19 carries and 42 yards.
Jalen Jackson also has been a factor in the running game. He didn’t have a rush attempt against James Madison, but the sophomore has 217 rushing yards this season.
Quarterback Daniel Smith could air it out even more with Covington sidelined. His 47 pass attempts against James Madison were a season high.
The high volume of pass attempts resulted in three interceptions, the same number Smith threw in the first six games combined.
The Wildcats will no longer have the conference’s leading rusher, but they have positioned themselves to finish the season with an opportunity to receive a strong playoff seeding. After starting the season with five of their first seven on the road, they’ll finish with four of five at home.
“If anyone would’ve said we’d be 6-1 at the bye, I think all of us would take that,” Ferrante said.