Villanova falls to conference foe Monmouth in a marquee FCS matchup

In a highly anticipated Top 25 FCS matchup, No. 11 Villanova fell to No. 18 Monmouth, 51-33, in front of a sold-out crowd at Kessler Stadium.

The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 CAA) opened conference play against Monmouth (3-1, 1-0) in an offensive battle after both teams took on FBS opponents last weekend. The Wildcats started slow, and despite a run in the second half, they could not claw back.

Monmouth scored 31 points in the first half and finished with eight scoring drives. Only two of its drives ended in punts.

Villanova, however, scored twice in the first. Graduate quarterback Pat McQuaide threw for 333 passing yards and two touchdowns. He completed 25 of 42 attempts.

Couldn’t answer back

Villanova’s defense was tasked with containing one of the best offenses in the FCS. The Hawks currently average 46 points per game, which is tied for fourth in the FCS.

Villanova’s defense had limited answers for the Hawks’ offense, which is one of the best in FCS. The Hawks scored on all but three drives and collected 637 yards of total offense. Monmouth quarterback Derek Robertson leads the FCS with 1,662 passing yards. Robertson threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns against the Wildcats, including a long, 75-yard touchdown pass to receiver Josh Derry in the first quarter.

Derry finished with a team-high 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Monmouth had no issues scoring on the ground, either. Redshirt sophomore Rodney Nelson led the team with 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 attempts.

His 512 rushing yards this season currently ranks second in the FCS.

David Avit shines

Sophomore running back David Avit has continued to shine among a talented Villanova backfield.

Last week, against Penn State, Avit eclipsed 1,000 career rushing yards. On Saturday, he scored three touchdowns and ran for 135 yards.

With Villanova trailing, 31-7, when the first half came to a close, Avit found theendzone and scored a two-yard rush, trucking a Monmouth defender on his way. He finished the first half with 85 yards on 11 carries.

Avit scored again in the second half, a big 19-yard rush, to cut Villanova’s deficit from 24 points to 10.

He crossed the goal line one final time late in the third quarter.

Avit is currently averaging 79 rushing yards per game. He has rushed for a total of 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns in three games this season.

Up next

Villanova will host CAA opponent William & Mary (1-2) on Sept 27. The Wildcats are still defending a 17-game home winning streak and are 1-3 against the Tribe in the Coach Mark Ferrante era. The game will be streamed on FloSports with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.