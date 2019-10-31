Jaquan Amos makes a quarterback’s job very difficult.
The Villanova defensive back can line up at cornerback, where he has mostly played, or he can slide inside to the nickel position. Amos can also be found at safety.
“He plays sometimes a little too much,” head coach Mark Ferrante said. “We almost have him on the field asking him to do too much."
No matter where Amos has played, he has produced. Last season, he led the team in tackles as a sophomore. This year, he is tied with Elijah Trent with a team-leading three interceptions, despite missing two games with an injury.
The coaches have kept Amos at cornerback more this season to avoid putting too much on his plate, but he’s also involved on special teams.
“He’s just a really good football player that’s very versatile,” Ferrante. “Whenever you have those type of guys, that’s a bonus."
Amos is a Northeast High graduate. He was ranked as the 45th-best player in Pennsylvania by 247Sports in the class of 2017. He helped lead Northeast to the Public League Class 6A title in 2016.
Amos has seven career interceptions and three forced fumbles in 28 games. His latest forced turnover came in the Wildcats’ 36-35 loss against Stony Brook. Amos intercepted a pass at the end of the first half to preserve an 18-point lead before the Seawolves rallied in the second half.
Amos’ interception is the only turnover the defense caused in its two-game losing streak to James Madison and Stony Brook. Villanova (6-2, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association) will have an opportunity to increase that production against New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1 CAA) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
New Hampshire, has the lowest-ranked offense in the CAA. It averages 19 points per game and has failed to score 30 points in a game this season. Villanova has reached 30 points in seven of its eight games.
Defensively, New Hampshire is tied for first in the CAA with James Madison, allowing 16.1 points per game. The Dukes defense is the only one that has held Villanova under 30 points.
“They’re always tough and physical,” Ferrante said. “When you’re playing the CAA, throw the records out the window, and let’s go play four quarters on Saturday.”
It will be Villanova’s first time traveling to New Hampshire since 2013. Villanova lost the last four games in the series.