After one of the most shocking losses in recent memory last weekend -- a 36-35 defeat to Stony Brook -- Villanova will travel to New Hampshire in hopes of ending a sudden two-game skid. The Wildcats will have to do it against a New Hampshire defense that gives up the fewest points in the Colonial at just an average of 16.1 per game. New Hampshire is especially strong in the air, holding teams to an average of 191.6 passing yards per game, with 10 interceptions and just three receiving touchdowns allowed. Expect Villanova to use the dangerous freshman running tandem of DeeWil Barlee and TD Ayo-Durojaiye, who excelled in last week’s first full game without star running back Justin Covington, to attack on offense.