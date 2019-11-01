Saturday, 1 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Durham, N.H.
TV/radio: FloFootball; ESPN-AM (610)
Records: Villanova, 6-2 overall, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association; New Hampshire, 4-3, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association
Coaches: Villanova, Mark Ferrante (16-14, third season); New Hampshire, Ricky Santos (interim, 4-3, first season)
Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2018, New Hampshire, 34-0
Series: New Hampshire leads, 13-11
After one of the most shocking losses in recent memory last weekend -- a 36-35 defeat to Stony Brook -- Villanova will travel to New Hampshire in hopes of ending a sudden two-game skid. The Wildcats will have to do it against a New Hampshire defense that gives up the fewest points in the Colonial at just an average of 16.1 per game. New Hampshire is especially strong in the air, holding teams to an average of 191.6 passing yards per game, with 10 interceptions and just three receiving touchdowns allowed. Expect Villanova to use the dangerous freshman running tandem of DeeWil Barlee and TD Ayo-Durojaiye, who excelled in last week’s first full game without star running back Justin Covington, to attack on offense.
Villanova’s defense fell apart late in the second half last week due to chunk plays in the air. The Wildcats’ secondary is by far the most vulnerable in the Colonial, giving up on average a conference-high 290.4 yards per game. New Hampshire is a run-first offense, but that may not be a winning formula against Villanova’s stout run defense. It will be up to freshman quarterback Max Brosmer, who has thrown for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 56.7 percent completion rating, to put up points.