Villanova football to leave the CAA conference for the Patriot League in 2026

Villanova will leave the Colonial Athletic Conference — its home football conference for the last 18 seasons — and join the Patriot League beginning in 2026, the school announced Thursday morning.

The football program, which plays in the FCS subdivision of Division I, is the only Villanova sport joining the Patriot League. The Big East does not sponsor football.

Villanova, which has reached the FCS playoffs with 10-win seasons in three of the last four years, cited “aligning with institutions that uphold an unwavering commitment to academic and athletic distinction” in its announcement.

“This league embodies the finest principles of collegiate athletics, where achievement on the field is matched by excellence in the classroom,” school president Rev. Peter Donohue said in a press release. “We are proud to align with such esteemed institutions, forging a new chapter for Villanova football.”

Villanova is one of a few institutions to recently leave the CAA for the Patriot League, following the departures of football rivals Richmond and William & Mary. Richmond begins play in the Patriot League in 2025, while William & Mary will join Villanova in 2026, which will place 10 programs under the Patriot League umbrella.

The other seven Patriot League teams are: Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, and Lehigh.

The Patriot League will feature a full conference schedule to determine a champion and an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs when the league expands in 2026.

The CAA, once at 16 teams, is now down to 12. Delaware, another Villanova rival, left FCS entirely and will play its first FBS season in 2025.

Villanova also pointed to the Patriot League’s geography. The average road trip for games is 175 miles, and none of its road league opponents require a plane trip. The CAA featured occasional road games in North Carolina and Maine.

“The geographic alignment makes sense for our program and our student-athletes, and we believe this move will foster strong regional rivalries while maintaining our commitment to excellence on and off the field,” coach Mark Ferrante, who is entering his ninth season at Villanova, said in a release. “It’s a natural fit that positions us well for the future.”

The Wildcats finished the 2024 season at 10-4 and fell in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Their 2025 schedule features a Sept. 13 road game at Penn State, a week after a season-opener at home vs. Colgate.