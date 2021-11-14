VILLANOVA, Pa. — Daniel Smith threw three touchdown passes and Villanova rushed for 275 yards in its 33-14 win over Stony Brook in a Colonial Athletic Association game Saturday.

Jalen Jackson rushed for 103 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats (8-2, 6-1 CAA).

Justin Covington led the team with 142 yards on 13 carries.

Jackson put the Wildcats on the board in the first quarter with a 10-yard run. With the score tied, 7-7, in the second quarter, Jackson capped a drive with a 4-yard scoring run just before the half.

<CW0>In the third quarter, Smith threw a touchdown pass of 12 yards to Jaaron Hayak, which ended a five-play, 99-yard drive. He concluded a fourth-quarter 10-play, 72-yard drive with an 18-yard strike again to Hayak. His final scoring pass went for 2 yards to Tyler Will.</CW>

Stony Brook (4-6, 3-4) scored in the second and fourth quarters.