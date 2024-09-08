Against Colgate, Villanova’s Connor Watkins picked up where he left off in Wildcats win

Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins established an ambitious six new school records during last season’s home opener against Colgate. The 23-point victory was one of Watkins’ best career performances.

In his sixth and final season with the Wildcats, Watkins vies to beat his standards. On Saturday night, he threw for 247 yards on 18-of-28 passing in No. 5 Villanova’s 28-3 defeat of Colgate (0–2).

The Wildcats (2-0) stamped out the Raiders in the fourth quarter for its second straight win in convincing fashion.

Slow-moving first half

The Wildcats had an uncharacteristic first half with just one touchdown. Colgate was only able to score on a field goal at the end of a nine-play drive in the second quarter.

The teams went into the locker room with Villanova holding just a 7–3 lead.

Penalties repeatedly hindered the ‘Cats, as seven whistles cost them 60 yards. Colgate, on the other hand, survived with only two penalties for a total loss of 14 yards.

Devin Smith makes an impression

Graduate wide receiver Devin Smith had a major impact on the win. On Saturday night, Smith scored both his first and second touchdowns in a Villanova uniform since transferring from North Carolina Central.

As the game remained scoreless with three minutes to go in the first quarter, Smith broke through the early lock. In Villanova’s third drive of the game, Watkins launched the ball 71 yards downfield to Smith for the touchdown.

He finished with six receptions for 116 yards, proving his potential to become a new focal point in Villanova’s offense.

Offense gets to work ... late

Villanova overpowered the host team with a score in the third quarter and two touchdowns in the fourth.

The Wildcats started the third quarter efficiently, advancing 63 yards in two minutes, 59 seconds. The six-play drive culminated with redshirt freshman running back Isaiah Ragland with a 1-yard scamper for a touchdown.

With under four minutes to play, Watkins rushed right for 13 yards for Villanova’s final touchdown of the night.

While the Wildcats got moving offensively, linebackers held the Raiders down on the defensive end through the final minutes. Graduate Brendan Bell led with 10 tackles as Villanova limited Colgate to just 3.9 yards per play and 264 total yards on the night.

Junior safety Christian Sapp capped off the win with an interception to end Colgate’s last drive of the game.

Conference play up next

Villanova’s next opponent, Towson (1–1), will be its first CAA matchup of the season. The Tigers and Wildcats last saw each other on Nov. 11, 2023, when Villanova emerged with a solid 33–10 win.

The ‘Cats host the conference foe at Villanova Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FloFootball).

