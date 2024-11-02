Villanova revels in third road win of the season following narrow victory over Hampton

Behind a formidable defensive front and capitalizing on a few risky plays, No. 13 Villanova earned a 20-14 road win against Hampton on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Wildcats’ first and only win against the Pirates, who joined the Coastal Athletic Association in 2022. Additionally, Villanova picked up its fourth win of the season in CAA play and third win on the road (7-2, 4-1 CAA).

Advertisement

Villanova’s offense evaded Hampton (6-3, 3-2 CAA), staying ahead for most of the game. In the third quarter, graduate linebacker Brendan Bell notched his first touchdown of the season.

Graduate quarterback Connor Watkins was 9 of 22 with 149 passing yards. The Pirates stopped Watkins from running with the ball, as he only gained 1 rushing yard on six attempts, despite averaging 32.5 yards this season.

Instead, freshman running back David Avit was Watkins’ go-to option on the ground. Avit rushed for 76 yards with 26 carries and scored a touchdown in the second quarter. The score was Avit’s sixth TD on the season.

Defense delivers in critical moments

Hampton gave Villanova’s defense a wake-up call on its opening drive. Quarterback Chris Zealous, who completed 5 of 11 for 79 yards , threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kymari Gray.

After the quick first score, the Wildcats would go on to suppress what’s normally been a productive Pirates offense this season.

Villanova graduate defensive back Tyrell Mims immediately ended Hampton’s second drive with a pick. The Wildcats kept the pressure on, forcing the Pirates to go three-and-out on their next three drives. Then, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Nigel McSween made a pivotal stop with Hampton on fourth-and-one.

It was a six-point game going into the fourth quarter. Graduate defensive back Jalen Goodman shut down Hampton’s hopes of a comeback by knocking away a fourth-down pass attempt. The stop gave Villanova possession with just over two minutes to run out the clock.

Junior linebacker Shane Hartzell continued leading the defense with nine tackles. Apart from his touchdown, Bell recorded nine tackles and a sack.

Big play second-half

Graduate kicker Ethan Gettman made a 40-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, his second-longest of the season, after completing a 42-yard field goal on opening day against Youngstown State.

Later in the third quarter, Watkins turned risks into rewards for Villanova.

Junior wide receiver Jaylan Sanchez fueled Villanova’s second touchdown of the day. On a third down play, Sanchez completed a 72-yard catch-and-run. Hesprinted for the end zone but stepped out of bounds on the 1-yard line.

On the next play, Watkins handed the ball off to Bell, who ran in a four-yard touchdown.

Up next...

The Wildcats return to familiar territory hosting North Carolina A&T (1-7, 0-4) at Villanova Stadium next Saturday (1 p.m., FloFootball).