Reports: Villanova set to hire Maryland’s Kevin Willard as its next coach

Villanova is hiring Kevin Willard as its next men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports, ending a coaching search that began when Villanova fired Kyle Neptune on March 15.

Inside Maryland Sports was first to report Willard had accepted the job.

Advertisement

What followed Neptune’s firing was two weeks of Villanova mostly keeping a tight lid while Willard engaged in a rather public negotiation and departure from the University of Maryland. It devolved into what will be an ugly exit from the school that hired him away from Seton Hall in 2022.

Willard led Maryland to this year’s Sweet 16, where the Terrapins fell to top-seeded Florida in the West Region in San Francisco, 87-71 on Thursday. But in the lead-up to both weekends of tournament basketball, Willard was faced with questions about his future leading Maryland’s basketball program.

It started on Selection Sunday, the day after Neptune’s firing, when CBS Sports reported that Willard was presented with terms of a contract extension from Maryland. But Willard later said publicly that there were “fundamental changes” that needed to be made at the school, and spoke about the difficulty of negotiating when Maryland had an outgoing athletic director, Damon Evans, who is off to Southern Methodist. Willard seemed to couch every answer about his intentions of remaining at the school while rumblings of mutual interest between he and Villanova persisted. He even used the wording “as of now” to describe his intention of staying at Maryland during a radio interview Tuesday morning, two days before a Sweet 16 game.

Then, on Wednesday, Willard answered two questions about his future during his media availability by instead talking about Thursday’s opponent, Florida.

» READ MORE: Why would Maryland’s Kevin Willard leave the Big Ten for Villanova? Follow the money.

All of it led to obvious speculation and easy-to-make conclusions that Willard was on his way out, and Villanova had its next coach. Maryland fans seemed resigned to Willard’s fate, or at least annoyed at his handling of his job status. During a send-off event at the team hotel in San Francisco, some of them booed him.

After the loss Thursday, Willard again expressed concern about Maryland not having an athletic director. “In today’s day and age, that worries me a little bit,” he told reporters. “My honesty got me in trouble, it might as well keep getting me in trouble.”

Willard said “I have no idea” when asked if Villanova had extended him an offer.

“I love College Park,” he said later. “I love Maryland. But when you’re at this point in your career and you’re looking at things, I have to take everything into consideration moving forward.”

Asked if he wished he had approached things differently over the last week, Willard said: “Nope. Not at all.”

It was an awkward situation made more difficult by the NCAA’s calendar. The transfer portal opened earlier this week and the sport’s yearly free agency period is well underway while teams like Willard’s try to compete for a championship and schools like Villanova try to fill coaching vacancies.

Terms of Willard’s deal with Villanova were not disclosed. His contract at Maryland paid him more than $4 million in 2025 and he earned NCAA Tournament incentives totaling more than $100,000. Willard’s buyout, according to a contract reviewed by The Inquirer, is $2 million but drops to $1.5 million on April 1.

Taking over at Villanova marks a return to the Big East for Willard, who coached Seton Hall from 2010 to 2022, when he left for Maryland. Willard led the Terrapins to the NCAA Tournament in his first season and, after a 16-17 season last year, took Maryland to the second weekend this season for the program’s first time since 2016. At Seton Hall, Willard led the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament in five of his final seven seasons (a sixth would have happened if the 2020 tournament wasn’t canceled). This March run at Maryland was Willard’s first trip to the tournament’s second weekend.

» READ MORE: Kyle Neptune was overwhelmed as Villanova’s head coach. The Wildcats need a dynamic leader.

Willard, who turns 50 in April, is from Long Island and began his head coaching career at Iona in 2007. Prior to that, he was an assistant for 10 years under Rick Pitino with the Boston Celtics and then the University of Louisville. He played at the University of Pittsburgh under his father, Ralph, a longtime coach.

While Willard’s negotiating with Maryland played out publicly, Villanova’s search was kept mostly under wraps. What’s clear is that Villanova prioritized finding a coach with more head coaching experience than Neptune had when he was hired following Jay Wright’s retirement in 2022 after just one season at Fordham. Also apparent is that Villanova’s status as a destination job hasn’t yet changed despite three consecutive missed tournaments, a down year for the Big East, and power conferences seemingly running college sports.

Villanova successfully lured a coach from a Big Ten school, and it’s likely the stature of basketball at Villanova is what made the school attractive to Willard, never mind his history in the conference and the region. His new basketball program won’t have to contend with a Big Ten football program when it comes to allocating financial resources in the next phase of revenue sharing in college athletics, and Willard was open about wanting Maryland’s basketball program to get a bigger piece of the pie.

Willard’s work at Villanova will need to start right away. Villanova’s starting lineup is out of eligibility after this season, and it’s unclear how many remaining players will opt to enter the portal, which already has more than 1,000 players in it. Injured Villanova forward Nnanna Njoku entered the transfer portal earlier this week, and other Wildcats could follow.

The timing of hiring a new coach and the portal opening was always going to be strange when Villanova opted to play in the new College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas, which starts this week. Interim coach Mike Nardi and the rest of the staff have been preparing the team for that event.

Willard, meanwhile, can start focusing on building next season’s roster with Villanova slated to lose 86% of its total scoring from this past season.

This is a developing story that may be updated.