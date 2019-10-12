Dual-threat quarterback Ben DiNucci is a major reason why James Madison leads the Colonial in rushing with an average of 268.2 yards per game. In 49 attempts, DiNucci has gained for 348 yards, the second-most on the team, and has two touchdowns. But like the Villanova offense, James Madison’s offense will also be tested against a defense that limits opponents to an average of 89.7 yards on the ground, good for second in the Colonial. Expect DiNucci, who has completed 72.4 percent of his passes but has never thrown more than 25 times, to have to use his arm more than usual in order to pull out the win.