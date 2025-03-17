Donte DiVincenzo reunites with ‘Nova Knicks stars in AT&T March Madness commercial

Despite missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, Villanova is still getting involved in the March Madness action. AT&T aired its new March Madness commercial featuring the “Villanova BFFs”: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo.

The thirty second commercial focuses on DiVincenzo reuniting with the ‘Nova Knicks after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in October. With the song See You Again, — which was very fitting — playing in the background, the former teammates reunite inside the corridor of an arena, sharing an awkward interaction, before a flashback is shown of DiVincenzo blowing out his birthday candles and making a very adorable wish.

“I wish we played together forever,” DiVincenzo said.

Obviously, DiVincenzo’s wish didn’t come true. He played one season with Hart and Brunson before Bridges reunited with his former teammates in the offseason. During his only season in New York, DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and shot 40.1% from three.

Since being traded to the Timberwolves, DiVincenzo is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 assists, and is shooting 39.3% from deep. One of DiVincenzo’s most memorable moments with the Timberwolves happened during the preseason in his return to Madison Square Garden after the trade, in a game that saw the former Villanova guard share a heated interaction with Brunson’s father, Rick.

Since then, Brunson has commented on the spat between his father and his ex-teammate on The Roommates Show podcast.

Although Villanova won’t be making an appearance in the NCAA tournament this year — just a few weeks after Brunson debuted his Kobe IV Protro PE “The Nattys” shoes, which pays homage to his national championships at Villanova — fans can reminisce about the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams that included Brunson, Hart, DiVincenzo, and Bridges.