Villanova falls to Arizona in NCAA softball regional

Despite a four-run fourth inning, Villanova lost to Arizona, 9-4, in an NCAA regional softball final Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Wildcats (31-23) trailed, 7-0, when they mounted their rally, which was capped by senior right fielder Tess Cites’ two-RBI double. Cites went 3-for-4, while graduate third baseman Chloe Smith went 2-for-3.

Arizona (38-16-1) responded to Villanova’s rally with another two runs in the fifth and advanced to the Stillwater (Okla.) Super Regional.

No. 17 Arizona run-ruled Villanova, 14-3, in the teams’ opening game of the regional. After that, Villanova beat Southeast Missouri State, 4-1, and host Arkansas, 7-2, in its elimination games Saturday to set up Sunday’s showdown.