Maddy Siegrist saved the day.

In a well-matched fight for third place in the Big East, Villanova topped Marquette, 74-63, in overtime Friday night at Finneran Pavilion.

The Wildcats spent the majority of the night trailing, but Siegrist scored a career-high 42 points -- two shy of the program record -- to bring them back and force an extra frame. Villanova (17-6, 11-3 Big East) ran with the momentum from there, outscoring the Golden Eagles, 16-5, in OT.

Siegrist dominates

Siegrist carried her team to victory on Friday. . The first quarter was a battle for momentum. Brooke Mullin drained a three less than thirty seconds after tip-off, but Marquette’s Karissa McLaughlin quickly answered with a three of her own.

Siegrist then took over, going into halftime having scored 18 of Villanova’s 31 points to keep the Wildcats in it. Along with her 42 points, the 6-1 forward also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the double-double.

Forward Brianna Herlihy added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Keep it moving

Villanova still pulled off the win despite losing smaller battles to an aggressive Marquette team. The Wildcats had trouble sinking shots, particularly from the outside, shooting just 29% from three-point range. Villanova’s defensive gaps also allowed Marquette to grab 12 offensive rebounds.

However, the Wildcats moved the ball quickly and with purpose. Herlihy (3), Siegrist (2), Bella Runyan (2), and Lucy Olsen (2) each had multiple assists in Friday’s win.

Up next

Villanova has won 14 of its last 15, which includes a running nine-game win streak. The Wildcats will look to keep the momentum going when they travels to South Orange, N.J. on Sunday to face Seton Hall for a 1 p.m. tip-off.