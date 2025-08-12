Villanova releases men’s and women’s nonconference basketball schedules

Villanova locked in the nonconference portion of its men’s and women’s basketball schedules this week, with a number of anticipated matchups.

On the men’s side, new coach Kevin Willard will see his first action in a pair of preseason exhibitions against Virginia Commonwealth at home on Oct. 19 (5 p.m.) and at Virginia on Oct. 24 (7 p.m.).

The season tips off Nov. 3 in Las Vegas as the Wildcats take part in the Hall of Fame Series against Brigham Young. Then it’s a return to the Finneran Pavilion for the Villanova Challenge, with games scheduled against Queens College (Nov. 8), Sacred Heart (Nov. 11), and Duquesne (Nov. 15).

The rest of November finds Villanova opening Big 5 Classic pod play at La Salle on Nov. 19, a home game with Old Dominion on Nov. 25, and a Big 5 home game against Temple on Dec. 1. The last day of the Big 5 Classic will be Dec. 6 at the Wells Fargo Center.

December has three more games against heavyweights in Michigan on Dec. 9 in Ann Arbor, a home clash against Pittsburgh on Dec. 13, and the Milwaukee Hoops Showdown against Wisconsin on Dec. 19.

’Nova women open vs. Towson

The Villanova women will begin their season against Towson on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m., the first of five consecutive games at the Finneran Pavilion. Lafayette is next up on Nov. 3 (7 p.m.), followed by Fairfield on Nov. 5 (7 p.m.).

On Nov. 9, it’s VCU at 2 p.m., followed by a Nov. 12 rematch (7 p.m.) with Princeton, which defeated the Wildcats, 71-60, last season. The Wildcats then will visit James Madison on Nov. 16 (time TBA), followed by the opening of Big 5 pod play against Temple on Nov. 22 (7 p.m.). ’ Nova will visit La Salle on Nov. 25 (6 p.m.).

Villanova will close out its nonconference schedule on the road against West Virginia on Dec. 1 (time TBA). The second annual women’s Big 5 Classic is scheduled for Dec. 7.