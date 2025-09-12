Villanova travels to Happy Valley for its toughest matchup against Penn State

After a successful season opener last weekend, Villanova faces its toughest matchup this season: Penn State.

Villanova (1-0) will travel to Beaver Stadium to take on No. 2 Penn State (2-0) in its annual FBS matchup on Saturday (FS1, 3:30 p.m.). The most recent game between these two programs was four years ago, on Sept. 25, 2021, when the Nittany Lions easily defeated the Wildcats, 38-17.

Villanova’s all-time record against Penn State is 3-6-1.

Here’s three things to watch out for as the Wildcats look to compete with a College Football Playoff contender.

Amping up the run game

There is a talented running back core in Villanova’s backfield, which head coach Mark Ferrante commonly refers to as a “three-headed monster.”

The running back trio is made up of sophomore David Avit, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Ragland, and redshirt sophomore Ja’briel Mace.

Avit is coming off an impressive and record-setting freshman season. The 2024 CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year rushed for 923 yards, setting a freshman record, and had 11 touchdowns on 173 carries last year. In the air, he accounted for 175 yards on 11 catches.

Last weekend against Colgate, Avit rushed for 49 yards on 15 carries, while Ragland ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

The 5-foot-9 Ragland has shown his ability to play around the edge and up the middle. Against Colgate, he picked up a first down with minutes remaining to seal Villanova’s 24-17 win.

Keeping a clean slate

One of the biggest positives from Villanova’s season opener was limiting penalties.

The Wildcats only gave up 15 yards on two penalties against Colgate, one in each half.

In the first half, Villanova sophomore defensive back Zahmir Dawud was called for pass interference, resulting in Colgate getting five yards and a first down.

Then the Wildcats had an offensive holding call in the third quarter, which overturned a 12-yard Avit touchdown and put them on the 22-yard line.

With the touchdown called back, Villanova ended up settling for a field goal.

Last season, Villanova was ranked 86th in the FCS in penalties per game (6.79) and 106th in penalties (95).

QB success

Graduate quarterback Pat McQuaide proved himself to be a strong successor to former quarterback Connor Watkins.

In the opener, McQuaide, who transferred from Nicholls State, set the record for most passing yards (299) in a Wildcat debut and had the longest run of his collegiate career on a 28-yard rushing touchdown. He also completed 18 of 28 pass attempts.

This weekend, McQuaide will compete on the same field as his former high school opponent, Penn State senior quarterback Drew Allar. McQuaide played defensive back and quarterback at Solon High School in Ohio, while Allar was a star quarterback at Medina High School. The two schools played in the same conference until 2024.