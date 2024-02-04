Villanova gets back on track in a 68-50 rout of Providence

After losing five straight games and six of seven, Villanova was desperately in need of a spark.

It found one in its backup big man.

Lance Ware, the last of four summer transfers, started a 6-0 first-half Wildcats run with a volleyball-style swat of a jumper from Providence’s Corey Floyd Jr. He added three rebounds, one on the offensive boards, and solid defense as Villanova stretched a two-point lead to eight. The Friars never got close again as Villanova ran away with a crucial 68-50 win Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East) held the Friars to 16 first-half points. Villanova started the second half on a 13-0 run, ballooning what was already a double-digit lead. It desperately needed some momentum and a win and got both, keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Defense as good as it gets

Villanova prides itself on defense. On Sunday night, it got its second-best defensive performance of the season (only bettered by allowing 40 points in November against Maryland).

Providence (14-8, 5-6) shot 17% in the first half, making just four field goals. Villanova forced nine turnovers in the half, 13 altogether, including three blocks from Ware and a team-high three steals from Mark Armstrong.

On Saturday, Villanova coach Kyle Neptune singled out Providence stars Devin Carter, the Big East’s second leading scorer, and forward Josh Oduro as the two players the Cats needed to slow down to win. The defensive game plan took both out of the game.

Oduro was consistently double-teamed and finished with 18 points, 10 on free throws, and four turnovers. Carter, with several NBA scouts in attendance, attempted just three shots in the first half and finished with 17 points. Both scored the majority of their points in the second half.

Admittedly, Providence, already not a strong offensive team, is missing its best player. Bryce Hopkins, who was expected to contend for Big East player of the year, suffered a torn ACL in January and is out for the year. But Providence is still a solid Big East team, even without Hopkins, and Villanova completely shut it down.

Enough offense to win

As impressive as the defense was, the offense struggled for the first 20 minutes. Villanova scored just 26 points in the first half.

That changed at the start of the second. A 13-0 run, punctuated by a dunk from Ware and a three-pointer from Brendan Hausen, gave the Wildcats an insurmountable lead.

Eric Dixon and Hausen were the leaders with 11 points, but five Wildcats had more than eight points. Hausen hit three threes. TJ Bamba had nine first-half points but was held scoreless in the second largely because of foul trouble.

Villanova shot 42.2% from the field and made 10 threes, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Scheduling

As demoralizing as the five-game losing streak was, it did come in Villanova’s toughest stretch of the season. Providence was the first game in a much more forgiving February. Only one of the Wildcats’ seven games is against the ranked trio of UConn, Creighton, and Marquette, and Villanova has the chance to grab some momentum before its road trip to Connecticut on Feb. 24.

Up next is arguably the toughest game: hitting the road to face Xavier (12-10, 6-5). The Musketeers are traditionally tough to play at Cintas Center, and they lost by just one in the first matchup. The teams play Wednesday night at 7 (FS1).

Villanova had little reason for confidence before Sunday. Now, the outlook is just a little brighter.