Game time, location not expected to change for Villanova-Providence basketball Sunday

The Sunday afternoon men’s basketball game between Villanova and No. 22 Providence remains scheduled for noon at Wells Fargo Center, even with the Eagles and 49ers scheduled to kick off their NFC championship game inside Lincoln Financial Field across the street at 3 p.m.

A Villanova spokesperson said “all systems go” for Sunday at noon. Ticket holders will be receiving parking and mass transit information early this week, and that information will be shared on various social channels.

It’s unclear how many tickets have been sold yet for the Sunday game. Villanova played one game in South Philadelphia earlier this season, Dec. 3 vs. Oklahoma, and had more than 17,000 in attendance.

The logistics of changing the time and/or location for Sunday’s game are difficult. The Big East has a television contract with FOX, and Sunday’s game is being broadcast on FS1. Further, moving the game to Villanova’s on-campus Finneran Pavilion, where the Wildcats play most of their games, means moving it to a building that holds about 6,500.

At least one person on social media suggested moving the game to Saturday night and playing it after the 76ers host the Nuggets. FS1 and FOX have other scheduled programming during that time. Another suggested swapping home and away dates. The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Providence on Feb. 18. Wells Fargo Center is booked all day with Jurassic World live shows.

There are no great answers, and the show will go on. And unlike this past weekend, Eagles fans won’t have to buy up Villanova tickets in order to get into the tailgating lots early.

