Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart pick up $10,000 tab for Villanova students at Kelly’s Taproom

Two of Villanova’s most well-known former roommates, New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, gave back to students at their alma mater on Saturday night — by picking up a $10,000 tab at Kelly’s Taproom on Lancaster Ave.

Brunson and Hart visited the campus last Wednesday for a special live recording of their podcast, The Roommates Show. At the beginning of the event at the Finneran Pavilion, Brunson joked about making an appearance at Kelly’s, a favorite watering hole of Villanova students.

Following disappointment from Wednesday’s audience that the comments were only in jest, Brunson took to social media to surprise students several days later.

“Nova Nation. Sorry we missed you guys Wednesday night,” Brunson posted to social media Saturday afternoon. “Tabs on me and @jhart! Enjoy and Go cats.”

Meanwhile, Erica Brunson, Jalen’s sister and a fellow Villanova alumna, reached out to Kelly’s owners Gene and Angie Mitchell. She told them that the Roommates Show duo were eager to make it up to the Villanova community.

“It went very well and they were very excited about it,” Kelly’s owner Gene Mitchell told The Inquirer on Monday. “[Saturday] is one of our busiest nights of the week. They wanted to make things right and realized they would’ve misled people.”

The tab for the night capped at $10,000, starting at 11 p.m. and closing shortly before 1 a.m.

“We aren’t able to make it but drinks are on us! Yall have fun and be safe!” Hart wrote on his own Twitter (X) account.

Kelly’s reached full capacity, as is customary on a Saturday night. Mitchell said that there were no major police incidents involving the bar following the extra excitement around the free drinks.

“The students are very respectful,” Mitchell said. “It was a true testament to the [Villanova] community.”

