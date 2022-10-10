Viktor Benediktsson’s soccer journey stretches across the Atlantic, from his home in Hafnarfjörður, Iceland to the Main Line. The Villanova center back spans that distance in tattoos, starting on his left forearm and extending to a full sleeve on his right arm.

“All of my tattoos connect to my family, my culture, history, and soccer,” Benediktsson says. “I can connect all of them to that.”

The senior defender has keyed Villanova’s 5-4-2 start (2-2-1 Big East) this season, and has the program on track to improve on last year’s historic NCAA tournament run. Individually, Benediktsson earned Big East Defender of the Week honors on Sept. 26, after scoring in three straight matches and marshaling the Wildcats’ back line to three clean sheets in four games. Despite playing in central defense, Benediktsson currently ranks second on the Wildcats with four goals.

Villanova head coach Tom Carlin describes Benediktsson as the “heart and soul” of the team, and when Benediktsson talks about his tattoos, it’s clear why. Benediktsson wears that heart and soul on his sleeves — more literally than most.

He starts by touching his wrists together, revealing a quote from Toy Story: “to infinity and beyond.” It was his favorite film as a kid, and whenever Benediktsson doubted himself, his mother repeated that line to him in Icelandic. When he was being recruited by Villanova, that mentality helped convince his mother to let him go to the United States.

Benediktsson moves upwards on his right forearm, to the word “Ohana” written in cursive. The phrase “Ohana means family” was popularized by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, but for Benediktsson, its meaning is deeper.

“When I think about Ohana and family, I don’t think about my parents and siblings necessarily alone,” Benediktsson said. “I think of all the people that are close to me, that I care about. Those are all people that are my family.”

On his opposite forearm, Benediktsson has a tattoo that reads “At the end of the storm there is a golden sky.” While it serves as a reminder to Benediktsson during tough times, it ties to soccer as well. Benediktsson’s favorite club, Liverpool, sings the lyric during its club anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The 24-year-old presents his next two tattoos together, showing a bull on his right arm and a lion on his left. While he got the ink for his parents, as Taurus and Leo are their zodiac signs, they also represent Benediktsson’s playing style.

The lion is Benediktsson’s defensive aggression and attacking history. He played until his teen years as a striker, although he admits, “I scored more with my head than my feet.” After coming to Villanova as a defensive mid, he fully transitioned to center back during the 2021 spring season.

The bull is Benediktsson now. When describing his defensive anchor, Carlin emphasized that Benediktsson would “stick his face in front of things.” Off the pitch, Benediktsson is a character, making silly dad jokes and complaining of his “old age,” but between the lines, he’s a fearless leader willing to do anything for his team.

“The easiest way to describe [my on-field leadership] is tough love,” Benediktsson said.

Off the turf, he’s a resource to his teammates, sharing advice and being someone who is always willing to listen. “If you’re not willing to go to battle for your teammates outside the field,” he asks, “Then why would you be able to do it on the field?”

On his right bicep is Benediktsson’s most detailed tattoo: a massive drawing of his earliest known ancestor, a Viking. Benediktsson previously played professionally in Norway and lives in Sweden now, but his love for Iceland, whom he represented at various underage levels, exceeds all.

“It’s a reference to how proud I am to have been able to play on the field with my nation’s crest on my chest for the national team,” Benediktsson said. “I’m proud to be from Iceland. I’m proud of my heritage, and being able to represent that country in some way.”

While Benediktsson has little space left on his arms for new ink, he already has his next tattoo planned, courtesy of a freshman-year bet. If the Wildcats win postseason hardware, Benediktsson will get the Villanova ‘V’ on his thigh.

While he hopes to have to pay that bet, his main goal is leaving Villanova soccer in a better position than when he arrived.

“I’m very proud to have been on that team,” Benediktsson said, referencing last year’s tournament squad, “and be able to hopefully, in a few years, look back at the Villanova team and say, hey, the success they’re having in a few years, I was one of the guys that might have started something there.”