Stony Brook’s three-headed ground attack of Ty Son Lawton, Isaiah White and Seba Nekhet, each of whom have more than 375 rushing yards, ranks second in the Colonial with 235.3 yards per game (James Madison leads with 236.6). Running the ball, especially with dual-threat quarterback Tyquell Fields, who has the fourth-most rushing yards on the team, has been a successful formula. But Villanova ranks second in the Colonial in run defense and last in pass defense. Teams have beaten the Wildcats in the air, so Fields, who is 77-of-151 for 1,436 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on the season, will have to take shots for the Seawolves to win on the road.