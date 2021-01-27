Villanova’s Big East game at Connecticut that had been scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed by the conference after the positive coronavirus test of a game official who worked the Huskies’ home game Tuesday night against Butler.
It marks the second time the Wildcats’ game at UConn had been postponed. The Jan. 15 contest had been rescheduled after ‘Nova was forced to pause team activities following the positive tests of two players.
Coach Jay Wright was expected to address the postponement in a 5 p.m. call with reporters.
The third-ranked Cats now have had 11 games postponed or cancelled this season because of COVID-19 issues. Six of them came during the program’s two pauses starting on Dec. 26. The second pause ended on Jan. 14, but the Big East already had postponed the Connecticut game.
The Wildcats’ next scheduled game is Saturday against Seton Hall at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with tipoff at 3 p.m.
The UConn program said the team will enter into a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine. The Big East also postponed the Huskies’ scheduled game Sunday at St. John’s.