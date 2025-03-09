Villanova unable to keep up with UConn in Big East semifinals

Villanova ended its Big East Tournament run with an 82-54 loss to No. 1 seed Connecticut on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Wildcats (18-14 overall, 11-8 Big East) stuck close by the Huskies (30-3, 19-0) in the first half. But Villanova’s offense faded in a lopsided second half, in which it was outscored, 35-17.

Redshirt senior guard Paige Bueckers led UConn with 23 points and six assists. Freshman forward Sarah Strong also tallied 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Huskies.

For Villanova, sophomore guard Maddie Webber led the scoring with 15 points and three rebounds. Senior forward Denae Carter and junior guard Ryanne Allen added another 10 points each.

It was UConn’s third win over Villanova this season. The Huskies previously trounced the Wildcats, 100-57, on Jan. 22.

‘Nova hangs on in the first half

After UConn started the game with a 16-8 lead over the opening six minutes, Villanova put together key stops to stay close behind.

The Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter, ending with a three-pointer from freshman guard Jasmine Bascoe that put Villanova behind by one.

Webber, who scored 11 in the first quarter, added two baskets in the paint to end the first quarter with UConn ahead, just 21-19.

Early in the second quarter, a putback from Bascoe briefly gave Villanova a 26-25 lead.

But the Wildcats soon fell behind as Bueckers heated up on offense, shooting 5-for-6 in the second quarter. Strong added a pair of free throws and capitalized on Villanova’s shot clock violation, putting together a speedy 10-point advantage for UConn going into halftime.

Freshmen battle

Rookies Strong and Bascoe put their full potential on display as the future of Big East basketball. Both freshmen appeared on the All-Conference First Team announced last week, with Strong earning Big East Freshman of the Year.

Strong was a major force for the Huskies in her double-double performance. She led the Huskies through the second half, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds and two steals to close out the win.

The Huskies closed in on Bascoe as Villanova’s usual leading scorer. She finished the game with seven points and three rebounds.

UConn domination

The Huskies opened the second half with a 12-0 run, which the Wildcats never fully recovered from.

The Huskies defense locked down the Wildcats for the remainder of the game, notching 11 points off seven Villanova turnovers in the second half.

One strong point for Villanova late in the game was keeping Bueckers away from the basket. She didn’t score in the second half apart from a pull-up jumper nearly two minutes into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the deficit still stretched to 30 points in a matter of five minutes and 43 seconds as UConn continued to shut down Villanova.

What’s next?

Head coach Geno Auriemma’s Huskies continue their charge to defend the Big East title.

Tomorrow, UConn will look to finish the job as it competes for the championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena (7 p.m., FS1). The Huskies will face the winner of tonight’s semifinal between Creighton and Seton Hall.

Villanova is in position to miss March Madness for a second consecutive year. But the Wildcats are likely to accept an invite to the 2025 Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT).

Villanova was the No. 1 seed in last year’s inaugural WBIT, falling in the championship game to Illinois on April 3, 2024.