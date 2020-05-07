The Wildcats won the national championship in 2018 in San Antonio and the Cavaliers captured the 2019 title in Minneapolis. The teams split a two-game series a few years ago, with Virginia winning, 86-75, at home on Dec. 19, 2015, and the Wildcats answering with a 61-59 victory at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 29, 2017, on Donte DiVincenzo’s tip-in at the buzzer.