The Big East announced Tuesday that Villanova’s game against DePaul, scheduled for Monday night at Finneran Pavilion, has been postponed because of positive coronavirus test results among the Blue Demons’ Tier 1 group.
The contest was to be the home opener for the ninth-ranked Wildcats (4-1), who are scheduled to host Butler on Dec. 16. The Cats are set to begin their conference schedule Friday night at Georgetown, a game that the Big East moved from a 5 p.m. start to 7 p.m.
The Blue Demons also postponed Friday night’s game at Seton Hall. They have had seven games postponed or canceled this season and have yet to take the court in competition.