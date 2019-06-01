Bryan Antoine, one of Villanova’s top freshmen entering the class of 2019-20, has undergone successful surgery on his right shoulder, Wildcats coach Jay Wright said Friday.
Antoine, a 6-foot-5 guard from Tinton Falls, N.J., who was ranked in the top 20 of all seniors in his class by ESPN.com and 247 Sports, will rehabilitate the injury while attending summer classes. There is no timetable as to when he can return to basketball workouts.
“This is a tough start for Bryan,” Wright said in a statement. “But he’s a very mature young man and he’ll work very hard to get himself back as soon as possible.”
Surgery on Antoine’s shooting shoulder was performed by Villanova team surgeon Dr. William Emper.