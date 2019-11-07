Villanova freshman guard Bryan Antoine has been cleared to begin practicing with the team, more than five months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, coach Jay Wright announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-5 Antoine, a McDonald’s All-American who was ranked in the top 20 high school prospects by all major recruiting services, played his entire senior season at The Ranney School in Tinton Falls, N.J., with a sore shoulder (he shoots right-handed) and had the injury diagnosed after he arrived at Villanova. He underwent surgery on May 31.
Wright said Antoine, who will take part in his first full practice Thursday, will be brought along slowly since he has not played any basketball since last spring, though he has done some light shooting.
“We are going to monitor him closely with load management,” Wright said in a text. “We do not have any definite time on his return to game action. We won’t consider evaluating that possibility until after Thanksgiving.”
At last month’s Big East media day, Wright was asked about the possibility of Antoine’s redshirting. Wright said he wanted to wait and see how the layoff affected him before considering it.
“We have a long way to go,” he said. “We’ll have to see how he does for a few weeks. You don’t know how he’s going to pick things up.”
Antoine averaged more than 20 points in all four of his seasons at Ranney, including a 21.3-point average in his senior year. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in the Shore Conference.
Antoine was part of a 2019 Villanova recruiting class that was ranked fifth nationally by 247Sports and eighth by ESPN.com.