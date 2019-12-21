When his team spent time at No. 1, Villanova coach Jay Wright never felt opponents were intimidated by the Wildcats’ ranking.
And in the same way Saturday, the Cats were intimidated by Kansas entering the Wells Fargo Center as the nation’s top-ranked team. It showed in a spirited 40 minutes that similarly entertained and drained a sellout crowd of 20,706.
Jermaine Samuels’ 3-point basket with 20.6 seconds left gave the Wildcats the lead, and a stern defensive stand on Kansas’ final possession secured Villanova’s 56-55 victory over the Jayhawks.
The Wildcats (9-2) got 15 points from Samuels and 12 from Collin Gillespie, who set up the Samuels’ game-winner.
The Jayhawks (9-2), who had a nine-game winning streak snapped, were led by Devon Dotson with 15 and 7-foot center Udoke Azubuike with 12. But it was Dotson who missed the final shot, a tough runner from the baseline against the tight defense of Saddiq Bey.
The Wildcats pretty much settled for 3-point shots in the first half, launching 21 of their 31 attempts from beyond the arc and making only five. Still, they played to a 23-23 tie with the Jayhawks thanks to their hustle on defense.
In the second half, the Wildcats took the ball to the basket more, looking for openings whenever one of the Kansas big men – the 7-foot Azubuike or 6-10 David McCormack – was outside on switches.
And with Villanova varying its offense more, the shots started to fall. The Cats scored 10 consecutive points early in the second half to take their largest lead, 35-27, with just under 15 minutes to play.
But it didn’t end there. Kansas kept fighting back, Villanova kept answering, and the game was tied at 51 with 4 minutes to play.
Dotson set up a layup by Ochai Agbaji and a layup by Christian Braun to go ahead 55-51 with 1:49 remaining. But Gillespie stole the ball and went in for a layup to make a two-point game with 67 seconds left.
After a missed shot by Azubuike, Gillespie probed the defense before passing to Samuels on the right wing, and Samuels drilled the three to put the Cats ahead 56-55 with 20.5 seconds left.
The Jayhawks had fouls to give, and finally forced a turnover on an inbounds play with 11.2 seconds left. But after a near-steal by Gillespie, Kansas had one last chance to go to the basket, but Dotson’s shot missed, and the Wildcats celebrated their victory.