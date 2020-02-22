Villanova coach Jay Wright: “We couldn’t get Collin going … they took him out of it. They’re really good at defending the three. I can’t really remember a good look that we got. Even the shots we took, they were there, they were contested. Then they forced us to score inside. I thought Jermaine had a couple of good post-ups. Saddiq got to the basket, had a couple of good post-ups. That’s something we’ve been gradually getting better at and we needed it today.”