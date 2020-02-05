Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey has been named to the men’s late-season top-20 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award given to the nation’s outstanding college basketball player. Bey’s 15.0-point average is second on the Wildcats, and he leads the team in three-point percentage (45.3%) and three-point baskets (48). … Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was named Big East freshman of the week for the fourth straight week, matching the feat of former Roman Catholic High star Eddie Griffin with Seton Hall in 2000-01. The league record is held by Carmelo Anthony, who won it five straight weeks with Syracuse in 2002-03.