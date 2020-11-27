Villanova will remain at the Mohegan Sun Arena’s “Bubbleville” in Uncasville, Conn., for one more game, a contest Saturday night against Virginia Tech, a source confirmed Friday.
News of the added game was first reported by CBSSports.com.
The game came about after Temple was forced to pause basketball activities because of a positive COVID-19 test inside the program, forcing the cancellation of games Saturday night vs. the Hokies at Mohegan Sun, and Thursday night against Villanova at Finneran Pavilion.
After the conclusion of his team’s 83-74 win Thursday night over Arizona State in the 2K Empire Classic championship game, Wildcats coach Jay Wright talked about getting an extra game in if an opponent was available.
“If we can get the game in, why wouldn’t we? We’re already here,” Wright told CBSSports.com.
The official announcement of the game is scheduled to be made Friday afternoon. It would be part of a four-games-in-six-days stretch for Villanova (2-0), which also is scheduled to play St. Joseph’s on Monday night at the Pavilion.
Saturday night’s game is scheduled to start at 8 and will be carried on ESPNNews.