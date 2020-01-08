OMAHA, Neb. — On a night when Villanova couldn’t find its shooting touch, Collin Gillespie provided the scoring and the grit Tuesday night in front of a loud sellout crowd of 17,682 at CHI Health Center and led the 16th-ranked Wildcats to a 64-59 Big East victory over Creighton.
Gillespie, who played the entire second half, led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 5 from three-point range. His 10-foot pull-up jumper gave the Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big East) a 60-57 lead with 2 minutes, 3 seconds to play.
Gillespie later sank both ends of a one-and-one with 8.5 seconds remaining at the end of a long possession in which Creighton (12-4, 1-2) had four fouls to give before putting the Wildcats in the bonus, giving his team a five-point advantage.
After Marcus Zegarowski broke a scoring drought of more than three minutes for the Bluejays with a layup, Justin Moore sank both ends of a one-and-one to ice the game.
The Wildcats trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and by 10, 47-37, midway through the second half. They were down 54-48 after Ty-Shon Alexander’s two free throws following a technical foul call against Cats coach Jay Wright, but kept chipping away. A 7-0 run capped by a three-point basket from Gillespie gave them a 55-54 lead with 3:37 remaining.
After Mitch Ballock connected for Creighton’s first three-point basket of the second half, Saddiq Bey swished a three to give the Cats the lead for good, 58-57, with 2:45 remaining.
The Bluejays entered the game with 382 three-point shots, the most of any Big East team, and the Wildcats felt their best chance was to overplay them on the arc. Creighton quickly adjusted to the strategy, either going inside or driving to the hoop for baskets, most of them of the easy variety.
The Bluejays led, 33-25 at the half, with 20 of their points coming in the paint. Surprisingly, they shot only five times from deep, making two. Two of their most proficient three-point shooters, Marcus Zegarowski and Ballock, didn’t attempt a single three.
Conversely, the Wildcats offense again opted for the three-point shot over working the ball inside. They tried 20 shots from the arc, to just nine inside the arc. Gillespie was 3 of 4 from deep and the rest of the team was 1 of 16. Overall, Villanova shot just 27.6% in the half.
In the second half, neither team made a three-point basket until Gillespie connected with 3:37 to play.
“I told him,we were going to keep him in there,” Wright said about Gillespie. “He’s a killer. He’s a Villanova guard. I wasn’t taking him out. I was going to call timeout to give him a rest, but I wasn’t going to take him out.”
“That’s what we do,” Gillespie said. “That’s Villanova basketball, coming into an opposing arena and standing 94 by 50 feet with your brothers and coaches knowing there’s going to be ups and down during the game but battling for a full 40 minutes, and we did that tonight.”
If there is any question that Gillespie is the glue guy on Villanova, that question was answered loudly in the tough environment.
This is the second straight game against Villanova that Creighton adjusted its game plan away from what it usually does. Last February at Villanova, with two of their top scorers, Zegarowski and Alexander, out with injuries, coach Greg McDermott went to a slower pace and took the Wildcats into overtime before losing, 66-59. On Tuesday night, the Bluejays looked inside or to drive time and again.