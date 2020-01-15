Villanova fell behind by 13 in the first half, but scored the last 12 points of the period to take a 30-28 halftime lead despite shooting just 31% from the field. The Wildcats ran their offense more smoothly for much of the second half, sinking 7 of their first 12 shots to take a 50-43 lead on back-to-back layups by Robinson-Earl, the second with 10:53 to play.