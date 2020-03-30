The 6-foot-9 Cosby-Roundtree, who starred in high school at Neumann Goretti, was a captain for the Wildcats this past season and averaged 1.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 29 games, shooting 69% from the field. He has competed in 105 career games, the most of anyone on the current roster, and played 16 minutes in the Cats’ win over Michigan for the 2018 national championship.