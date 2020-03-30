Villanova junior forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree has undergone successful surgery on his right shin to remove screws and a metal plate that were inserted in previous surgeries, coach Jay Wright said Monday.
Wright said the procedure on Cosby-Roundtree, which took place earlier this month, “should allow him to return to basketball quickly and give him added bounce for his senior season in 2020-21.”
The 6-foot-9 Cosby-Roundtree, who starred in high school at Neumann Goretti, was a captain for the Wildcats this past season and averaged 1.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 29 games, shooting 69% from the field. He has competed in 105 career games, the most of anyone on the current roster, and played 16 minutes in the Cats’ win over Michigan for the 2018 national championship.
Cosby-Roundtree, who underwent surgery on his right shin before the start of his Villanova career, is “resting and recuperating well” at his home in Philadelphia, Wright said.