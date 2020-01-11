Saddiq Bey lives in the D.C. area and was recruited by Georgetown before choosing Villanova as his college destination. He called Saturday’s meeting with the Hoyas “just our next game” and indicated he had no ill feelings against the school.
Bey, a sophomore forward, came out Saturday with purpose as if to show the Hoyas’ faithful something. He made 10 of 15 attempts from the field, including eight three-point baskets, and scored a career-high 33 points to lift the 16th-ranked Wildcats to an 80-66 victory at Wells Fargo Center.
Bey got off to a hot start with 19 points in the opening half to lift ‘Nova (12-3, 3-1 Big East) to a 39-36 lead at the half and scored 10 of his team’s first 17 points of the second half as the Cats grew their lead over the Hoyas (11-6, 1-3) to as many as 17 points.
Collin Gillespie’s three-point basket with just over 9 minutes remaining gave Villanova a 63-50 lead but the Hoyas scored the next six points to make it a seven-point game at 63-56 with 6:12 remaining on a basket by Qudus Wahab. The Cats responded with a 10-0 run — six by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — and increased their margin to 73-56 with 2:32 to play.
The Wildcats, who had connected on just 24.9% of their three-point attempts in their last six games, fired early and often on Saturday. They sank 10 of 17 in the first half and finished 15 of 29, or 51.7%.
Robinson-Earl added 14 points and a team-high 7 rebounds and Gillespie added 11 points and 5 assists. Wadas, a backup center, led the Hoyas with 13 points.
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown’s 7-foot center, had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Hoyas looked to work the ball inside to Yurtseven with regularity in the first half but he played just 10 minutes before picking up his second personal foul. He entered the game with averages of 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Mac McClung, the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer with a 16.4-point average, shot just 3 of 15 from the field and scored eight points.