Villanova will play Southern California on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles in an exhibition basketball game to support relief efforts for California wildfire victims and first responders, the Wildcats announced Wednesday.
“This is a unique opportunity for our program to help raise funds for a great cause,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said in a news release. “California has the fourth highest in-state total of Villanova alumni and this is an awesome way for us to connect with that community while preparing for the season against an outstanding USC team.”
All proceeds from the game, to be played on the Trojans’ home court at the Galen Center, will be donated to the California Fire Foundation, a nonprofit organization that gives financial and emotional assistance to firefighters, the families of fallen firefighters, and their communities.