UCLA, North Carolina highlight the release of Villanova’s 11-game nonconference schedule

Villanova released the non-conference slate for its men’s basketball program on Tuesday, featuring eight new contests in addition to its three matchups as part of the new and revamped Big 5 Classic.

Tickets for the Big 5 Classic, to be held this year inside the Wells Fargo Center, went on sale Tuesday morning.

In addition to already released games against Penn (Nov. 13) and a home matchup against St. Joseph’s (Nov. 29) ahead of the Dec. 2 Big 5 Classic, the Wildcats kick off a non-conference slate against American on Nov. 6, followed by Lemoyne four days later on Nov. 10.

» READ MORE: Basketball Hall of Fame to honor former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino

Villanova will host Maryland on Nov. 17 as part of the Gavitt Games before heading to the Bahamas as part of the Battle for Atlantis where they will open against Texas Tech (Nov. 22) followed by the winner of North Carolina and Northern Illinois (Nov. 23). The championship game for the three-day tournament is scheduled to take place on Nov. 24.

Next up comes a Big East-Big 12 Battle road game against Kansas State on Dec. 5, followed by a neutral site game against UCLA at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 9. Villanova’s complete schedule, which will feature the dates/times and broadcast information for all 20 of its conference games, is scheduled to arrive in mid-September, according to a release.