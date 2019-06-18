Villanova teammates Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels were named Tuesday to the preliminary roster for the United States men’s basketball team that will compete in the Pan American Games beginning July 31 in Lima, Peru.
The 6-foot-3 Gillespie, who like Samuels will be a junior next season, was third on the Wildcats in scoring last season with a 10.9-point average and shot nearly 38 percent from three-point range. The 6-7 Samuels averaged 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the season but started the last seven games for ‘Nova, averaging 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in those contests.
The 15-member team is composed of players from Big East schools: 12 currently playing and three recent graduates. A final roster of 12 players and three alternates will be chosen before the start of competition.
Providence head coach Ed Cooley will lead the U.S. team, assisted by head coaches Kevin Willard of Seton Hall and Mike Martin of Brown.
Playing five games in five days, the U.S. team will begin its schedule July 31 in Pool A against Virgin Islands followed by games Aug. 1 vs. Venezuela and Aug. 2 against Puerto Rico. Medal-round play will be conducted Aug. 3 and 4. Teams in Pool B are Argentina, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Uruguay.
The roster is highlighted by guard Myles Powell, of Seton Hall, a unanimous All-Big East selection last season who was second in the league in scoring with a 22.6-point average. Guards Alpha Diallo (second team) of Providence and Ty-Shon Alexander (honorable mention) of Creighton also earned postseason honors.
Diallo is one of five Friars on the roster. A notable omission from the team is Marquette’s Markus Howard, the conference player of the year last season.