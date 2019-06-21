Former Villanova guard Phil Booth has agreed to a deal to play in the NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a source said Friday.
Booth, who was not selected in Thursday night’s NBA draft, led the Wildcats in scoring last season with an 18.6-point average and also topped the team with 3.8 assists per game and 95 made three-point baskets. He finished his college career with 1,507 points, 31st on the program’s all-time list.
The Cavaliers went for shooters in the draft, choosing guard Darius Garland and forward Dylan Windler in the first round and acquiring a pick from Detroit at the end of the round that became guard Kevin Porter Jr. The team’s new head coach is John Beilein, the former Michigan coach whose team played against Booth in the 2018 national championship game and again early last season.
Booth and Eric Paschall, who was selected in the second round, 41st overall, by the Golden State Warriors, led Villanova to a 26-10 record last season.