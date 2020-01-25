PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Villanova found out quickly Saturday that it wasn’t on the Main Line or in South Philadelphia any more, playing Providence in its first road game since Jan. 7 in one of the most hostile environments in the Big East.
On a day when bodies were flying all over the place and baskets were hard to come by in the final five minutes, the Wildcats relied on their defense and their free-throw shooting to overcome the Friars, 64-60, before a sellout crowd at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
The Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East), who won for the 12th time in their last 13 games, led by 10 in the second half before an 11-0 run by Providence (11-10, 4-4) resulted in a 49-48 lead on Luwane Pipkins’ two free throws with 9 minutes, 29 seconds remaining.
The Cats regained the lead on Collin Gillespie’s three-point goal, and back-to-back baskets by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made it 55-50 with 6:45 left to play. The Wildcats were to make only one more basket – a dunk by Robinson-Earl – the rest of the way, but Providence, which shot only 23.3% in the second half, could not get closer than three.
Villanova sank 7-of-10 free throws in the final 5:35.
The Wildcats led for much of the first half. They didn’t hit a three-point basket in the game’s first 9 minutes but hit four in the five-plus minutes after that, two each by Saddiq Bey and Justin Moore. Their largest lead of the half was 10, 37-27, on Cole Swider’s fastbreak dunk with 1:04 to play.
Starting forward Jermaine Samuels played the first three minutes of the second half before sitting out the rest of the game with what coach Jay Wright called an injury to his arch.
Gillespie, who was platooned after picking up his fourth foul with 6:07 to play, led the Cats with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Robinson-Earl added 17. Nate Watson led the Friars with 18 points.
The Friars overwhelmed the Wildcats on the offensive boards, pulling down 16, a total that led to 19 second-chance points. Watson grabbed six of his nine rebounds at that end of the floor. The Cats had two offensive rebounds and four second-chance points.
The defense for Villanova held Providence to 31.7% shooting and to three three-point baskets in 23 attempts. The Wildcats sank only six three-point baskets in 21 tries and finished 16 of 22 from the line.