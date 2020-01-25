The Cats regained the lead on Collin Gillespie’s three-point goal, and back-to-back baskets by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made it 55-50 with 6:45 left to play. The Wildcats were to make only one more basket – a dunk by Robinson-Earl – the rest of the way, but Providence, which shot only 23.3% in the second half, could not get closer than three.