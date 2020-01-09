Villanova sophomore forward Saddiq Bey has been named to the top-25 midseason watch list for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award, given to the nation’s outstanding college basketball player.
The 6-foot-8 Bey is averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats, putting him second on the team in all three categories. He has surpassed 20 points in three games this season, with a high of 27 against Penn.
Bey is one of three Big East players on the watch list, joining Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Markus Howard of Marquette. Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens, a former star at Roman Catholic High School who is averaging a team-high 16.1 points for the Nittany Lions, also is on the list.